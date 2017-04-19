Kuwait: Iran may keep same oil output

Iran will probably be allowed to keep its oil production unchanged if OPEC decides to extend its six-month agreement on output cuts beyond June, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Issam Almarzooq said.

“I think they will keep the same level if the deal is extended,” Almarzooq, who chairs the committee monitoring the cuts, said on Wednesday in an interview in Abu Dhabi, Bloomberg reported.

Kuwait was the first country to call for extending the production cuts beyond June. Oil prices will increase as demand improves, chipping away at oil inventories in the second half, he said.

Iran was allowed to increase its output under the deal as the nation rebuilds from international sanctions that crippled its energy industry. Since sanctions were eased in January 2016, Iran’s oil production has climbed 35 percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

It has stabilized this year, gaining less than two percent, the data shows. Iran pumped just shy of its 3.8 million barrels a day allowed under the deal in the first quarter, according to the International Energy Agency.

“They are not cutting, but they aren’t increasing output from what was agreed on,” Almarzooq said on the sidelines of a conference in the UAE capital. Iran is showing ‘good cooperation with OPEC’ under the deal, he said.

Price recovery

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said that we are optimistic that the policy measures we have taken already place us on the path of recovery.

OPEC members agreed in November to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day for six months beginning from the start of the year.

Some non-OPEC producers, led by Russia, joined in December by committing to cut output by 558 mbd.

The OPEC chief did not take a position on whether oil ministers from participating countries would extend the cuts when they meet in Vienna next month.

"These 24 countries, I believe, will take a decision that will be in the best interest of not only producers but also consumers and the global industry in general," he said.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers said after talks in Kuwait last month that they were looking into extending the output cuts, as compliance with the agreement has increased.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said that it was "still premature to make any decision" on the cuts.

"The market is correcting itself. So far we have not seen huge fluctuation in the price, which is a good thing," he said.

"We want stability in the market," he added.

Barkindo said the joint action has put OPEC and other producers in the ‘driving seat’ to dictate events instead of ‘reacting to market developments.’

The cuts were agreed to help restore market stability "by addressing one variable, which is stock," he said.

"As a result of the rising stock over the past years, the equation has gone out of balance."

All producers taking part in the cuts are committed to restoring stability, he said.

Oil prices have dropped by around half since 2014 and currently hover just above $50 per barrel.

Barkindo and al-Mazrouei also said at the Abu Dhabi conference that it’s too soon to talk about Iran, Libya and Nigeria joining the cuts if the output reduction agreement is extended beyond June.