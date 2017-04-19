Aleppo bomb blast kills six

A bomb killed six people and wounded 32 in Syria's Aleppo on Wednesday, state television reported.

The blast hit the southwestern neighborhood of Salah ed-Din, which was once on the frontline between terrorists and government forces before the Syrian Army retook full control of the city in December, Reuters reported.

According to AFP, state television did not specify whether the explosion was the result of an attack or unexploded ordnance left over from the four and a half years of fighting.

Once Syria's commercial hub, Aleppo was devastated by the fighting, particularly along the frontline that separated the terrorist-held east from the government-held west.

The explosion came as a complex evacuation deal was being carried out a few kilometers (miles) away in Rashidin, a southwestern suburb of the city.

Evacuations resume

The evacuation of four besieged Syrian towns resumed Wednesday, with tight security in place for those leaving government-held areas after a weekend bombing against evacuees killed 126 people including nearly 70 children, AFP reported.

A large convoy of buses carrying evacuees from the government-held towns of Foua and Kefraya reached the edge of the transit point held by the armed groups on Wednesday morning.

At the same time, 11 buses carrying around 300 people left Zabadani, Serghaya and Jabal Sharqi held by the armed groups in Damascus Province, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

The country has been fighting different foreign-sponsored armed groups and terrorists since March 2011. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated last August that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the crisis until then. No up-to-date official tallies are available from the Syrian conflict.