Lufthansa in talks with Iran Air on catering, maintenance deals

Lufthansa is in talks with Iran Air to provide catering, maintenance and pilot training services as it seeks to take advantage of emerging business opportunities in the country, executives at the German airline group said on Wednesday.

Foreign companies have been vying for contracts in Iran since economic sanctions were lifted last year in return for Tehran's modification on its nuclear technology development projects, Reuters reported.

"We are in very, very intense discussions, actually almost on a weekly basis," said Karsten Zang, Lufthansa's regional director for Persian Gulf, Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, at a press briefing in Dubai.

Lufthansa Group subsidiaries LSG Sky Chefs, Lufthansa Technik and Lufthansa Pilot Training are seeking the contracts with Iran Air whilst the group is also in talks to provide services to other Iranian aviation firms, he told reporters at a company briefing in Dubai.

Iran has signed orders for 200 new Western-built aircraft for Iran Air, taking delivery so far of two new Airbus A330s and an A321.

"We are talking with Iran Air because their new aircraft are coming. They need training, of course, and we have the experience in all of these fields but we can't give timelines," Zang said.

"We are hoping this business will pick up because the market as such is a huge market with high potential," Lufthansa Group's Senior Vice President for Sales Heike Birlenbach said.

Last year the group axed plans for its budget carrier Eurowings to launch a service to Tehran after deciding the market demand was not there, although its other airlines Lufthansa, Austrian and Swiss already fly to Iran.