Iran ready to build hydroelectric power plants in Kyrgyzstan: Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran is prepared to help Kyrgyzstan build small and giant hydroelectric power plants.

"The Islamic Republic has much experience in building dams and power plants and can help the government in Bishkek in this field," Zarif said at a joint press conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart Abdyldaev Erlan on Wednesday, reported Fars News Agency.

"In addition to building small and big hydroelectric power plants, Tehran is ready to produce medicine and transfer new technologies to Kyrgyzstan," he added.

Zarif underlined that there are no restrictions for cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

He also voiced Tehran's readiness to develop trade and economic relations with the Kyrgyzstan.

"Iran considers no limit in the development of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, particularly in the trade and economic fields," Zarif said in an address to the Trade and Economic Conference in Bishkek.

He said that Iran was one of the first countries that recognized Kyrgyzstan's independence, adding, "We will not forget the friends who were helpful during hard times."

Zarif also pointed to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Bishkek in December 2016, and said, "Ground has been paved for development of cooperation between the two states."