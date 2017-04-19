Iran raising iron ore pellet production capacity

Iran's largest steel producer, Mobarakeh Steel Company (MSC) has completed the installation of a new five million ton per iron ore pelletizing plant in Sangan, northeastern Iran, and is ready to start commissioning following the final testing within next few days, according to a company statement.

Another MSC project — a five-million ton per year iron ore concentrating plant also in northeast Iran — is expected to be completed by March 2018, MSC Managing Director Bahram Sobhani said adding that about $306 million has been invested for the pelletizing project, Platts reported.

MSC used to import a portion of its pellet requirements, but these have been halted for a year. Pellets are currently supplied by domestic producers.

Iranian companies produced 25.8 million tons of iron ore pellets in the Iranian year to March 20, 2017, and the capacity is expected to increase to about 42 million tons up by March 2018, according to Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

MSC recently increased its steelmaking capacity to 9.45 million tons year from last year's 7.65 million tons, following the commissioning of a new casting machine which raised output at its main plant, in Isfahan, to 7.2 million tons per year.

The company is also increasing capacity at Saba Steel, its affiliated thin-slab strip producer in Isfahan, to 1.6 million ton per year from 750,000 ton year, which will increase MSC's overall nominal capacity to 10.3 million tons per year.