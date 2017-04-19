RSS
Tehran Province aims for $2b in foreign investment

Tehran Province has set goals to attract $2 billion in foreign investment during the year to March 21, 2018, said the provincial governor general.

Speaking at a meeting in Tehran, Hossein Hashemi noted that the goals will be followed up as long-term, mid-term and short-term plans, IRNA reported.

Hashemi said managers of executive bodies have been tasked with pursuing measures to absorb foreign investment and put forward quarterly reports.

The investment targets are in line with plans to materialize the objectives of 'resistance economy'.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei outlined the policies of 'resistance economy' to boost national economy and reduce its vulnerability.

It calls for reducing dependence on foreign goods and buttressing the production sector.

   
KeyWords
Tehran
investment
FDI
 
