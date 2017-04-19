RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 19, 2017 0501 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191164
Publish Date: Wed, 19 Apr 2017 19:13:49 GMT
Service: Iran

Party: Turkey detains leftist activists after 'No' protests

Party: Turkey detains leftist activists after 'No' protests

Istanbul police Wednesday detained several leftist activists involved in demonstrations against the 'Yes' victory in the referendum on expanding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan powers, a party and reports said.

There have been daily street protests in anti-Erdogan neighborhoods in Istanbul after last Sunday's referendum, which the opposition claims was marred by blatant violations, AFP reported.

The Freedom and Solidarity Party (ODP), a left-wing movement not represented in Parliament, said police had detained its Istanbul chairman Mesut Gecgel early Wednesday on accusations of "agitating the public" by claiming the 'Yes' vote was illegitimate.

Gecgel had himself written on Twitter that he was being detained for protesting against the 'Yes' victory.

The leftist BirGun daily and opposition T24 website said at least five activists had been detained so far while arrest warrants had been issued for a total of 38 people.

Those detained were reportedly being questioned at police headquarters in central Istanbul.

There was no immediate confirmation of the detentions by the police.

 

Warning against street protests

 

Speaking in Ankara earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the issue of the election result was closed and warned against street protests.

"Turkey is a state of law... and there can be no talk of anarchy, activities in the street," he said.

"I call on people not to give in to provocations or get caught up in incitement," he added.

The 'Yes' camp won Sunday's poll with just 51.41 percent of the vote.

But the main opposition Republican People's Party has formally requested that the Supreme Election Board (YSK) cancel the result due to alleged violations.

The opposition is particularly incensed by a last-minute move by the YSK to accept ballot documents in envelopes without an official stamp.

   
KeyWords
arrest
protest
IranDaily
Turkey
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0822 sec