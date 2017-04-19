Iranian cueist snatches bronze in Lebanese tournament

Iranian billiard player Mohammad Ali Pordel exhibited commendable skills at Lebanon 9 Ball International Open Championship and snatched bronze at the end of the tournament.

On Tuesday evening, Pordel suffered a close 10-11 defeat in his individual contest against a contestant from the host nation in a semifinal match played in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut to finish in the third place, Press TV reported.

Pordel had earlier overcome representatives from Lebanon, Egypt and the UK to secure a place among the top four billiard players.

The Lebanese tourney started on April 13 and finished on April 18.

The meet brought together a total of 125 cueists from Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, the UK and Venezuela.

Billiard players Mohammad Pordel and Ali-Reza Vahab represented Iran in the championship.