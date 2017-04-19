Iran to participate at Islamic Solidarity Games with 300 athletes

Sports Desk

President of the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shahrokh Shahnazi said Iran will participate at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games with 300 athletes.

Shahnazi added Iranian athletes will compete in 16 sports events, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The meet is an exciting multi-sport event uniting the Islamic world, which is scheduled to take place in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku during May 8-22.

Athletes from Islamic countries around the world will represent their nations over the 10-days competitions.

A total of 24 disciplines from 20 sports will be contested in the fourth edition of the games including diving, swimming, water polo (all aquatics), athletics, basketball, boxing, football, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics (gymnastics), handball, judo, Karate, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, zurkhaneh.

Boxing

The Islamic Republic of Iran Boxing Federation (IRIBF) announced the names on the final roster of the squad to take part in the boxing bouts of the games in Baku.

The IRIBF picked Omid Ahmadisafa as Iran’s representative in the men’s 49kg bouts.

Shahin Mousavi, Salar Gholami and Reza Moradkhani will take on their rivals at the men’s 75kg, 91kg and 91kg weight divisions, respectively.

Alireza Estaki and Asghar Ashrafi will be members of the technical team.

The Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) is responsible for the direction and control of the multi-sport event.