President Rouhani visits flood-hit areas

Political Desk

President Hassan Rouhani said the government will stand beside the people of the flood-stricken provinces where dozens of people lost their lives in last week’s incident.

President Rouhani made the remarks on Wednesday while visiting a village in East Azarbaijan Province which was hit by floods, president.ir reported.

"The disaster, which happened in Chinar village, West Azarbaijan, Ardabil and Kurdistan, has profoundly saddened all Iranians", he told the people of the flood-stricken village.

He expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the natural disaster and made assurances that efforts will continue in search of those who went missing.

"Those who have lost their lives in the disaster are not just your loved ones, but our brothers and sisters," Rouhani said.

The president also said the government will do its utmost to rebuild the houses that were destroyed by the floods and has made necessary decisions to help all those affected by the incident.

President Rouhani further described the process of relief aid operations as satisfactory.

Appreciating efforts by the Red Crescent Society, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, and all armed forces, he said: "We must not forget each other in hard times and the government will stand by you with all its might."

"I ordered the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, as well as the Housing Foundation to start rebuilding the houses, which are hit by the floods" he added.

Torrential downpours caused flooding and landslides in four provinces in Iran’s northwest last week, killing a total of 48 people.

The provinces of East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Kurdestan, Zanjan and Ardabil were hit by extreme weather.

Heavy rains started on Friday. The surging waters caused rivers to burst their banks and swept away cars and flooded houses.