French envoy: US duty-bound to implement JCPOA

French Ambassador to Iran François Senemaud said on Wednesday that the US is duty-bound to implement the contents of the international pact, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In a meeting with Qom Governor General Mehdi Sadeqi, he highlighted the two countries’ ties after the nuclear deal and said that his country is ready to boost cooperation with Iran, IRNA reported.



Concluding agreements on purchasing airplanes and cooperation in automotive industry and railway sector are indicative of the two sides’ emphasis on promoting economic cooperation in the post-JCPOA era.



Qom governor general, for his part, referred to Iran-France relations, saying that a good atmosphere has emerged for promoting relations in different fields.



As to the nuclear deal reached between Iran and 5+1 Group, he said that the international pact is the outcome of Iran’s moderate approach and rule of rationality in the international scene.



Pointing to Qom province’s capacities in the domains of tourism, industry and mine, he said that its location on the country’s major highway and its closeness to the capital are among the features of the province which are attractive for the investors.



Over three million tourists visit the holy city each year, Sadeqi said, noting that Qom province is fully prepared to host French investors to create tourism infrastructure.