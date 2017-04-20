President Rouhani arrives in Shiraz

President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Shiraz, Fars province, on Wednesday evening to participate in a commemoration ceremony for Saadi Shirazi and to open several developmental projects.

The president is in Shiraz to take part in Saadi commemoration Day and also to inaugurate many developmental projects, including a hospital, a stadium, an addicts revitalization center, many libraries, numerous medical centers, and several industrial and agricultural projects, IRNA reported.



He also launches construction of sveral projects and plans.



His retinue consists of some ministers and cabinet members.



Abu-Mohammad Muslih al-Din Shirazi, usually known by his pen-name as Saadi is one of the most prominent and greatest poets of the medieval period.



He is not only famous in Persian-speaking countries, but has also been quoted in western sources.



Saadi is recognized for the quality of his writings and for the depth of his social and moral thoughts.



He was born in 1210 A.D. and died in 1291 or 1292 in Shiraz. Saadi Commemoration Day is celebrated in Shiraz every year on April 20 or 21.