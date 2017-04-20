Senior lawmaker underlines implementing Iran-India agreements

Chairman of Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi stressed the need for implementing the agreements reached between Iran and India, saying that the commission welcomes enhancement of bilateral ties in all fields.

In a meeting with Indian Ambassador to Iran Saurabh Kumar, he hailed excellent and growing ties between the two countries, according to IRNA.



“Iran and India as two big countries in the region and boast numerous commonalities and capacities which should be used in line with promoting bilateral relations,” he said.



Boroujerdi further noted that the two countries can cooperate in various spheres including energy, modern technologies, economy, agriculture and investment in different infrastructural projects.



Stressing on the need for joint cooperation in the regional and international issues including global conferences and assemblies, Boroujerdi said that enhancement of parliamentary ties will significantly help promoting friendly relations between the two nations.



Kumar, for his part, recalled his country’s interest in boosting all-out ties with Iran, saying that Indian government and parliament always welcome bolstering ties with Iran in all fields.



“Iran and India’s cultural and historical commonalities have prepared suitable ground for consolidating bilateral ties that should be exploited,” he said.



Indian ambassador in Tehran also hailed parliamentary contacts as significant, saying that the collaboration of the two parliaments plays a significant role in identifying areas of cooperation and removing obstacles in the way of promoting ties.