April 20, 2017

Publish Date: Thu, 20 Apr 2017 13:13:41 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran UN Envoy: World should fight arm-twisting

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Represenative to the United Nations Gholamali Khoshroo invited the world to fight against intimidation and bullying.

In a consulting session of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, Khoshroo said that extremism is the most dangerous phenomenon of our time, IRNA reported.

He divided the extremists into two groups. One group consisting of the ones that are devoid of any official power and commit terrorist crimes and organize themselves through worldwide networking. 

The other group consisting of powerful governments that support extremist approaches and consider themselves rightful to do anything, so they take unilateral interventionist actions.

Khoshroo considered the behavior of such governments with other religions, cultures, people, and civilizations as discriminatory and degrading.

He added that the two extremist groups not only don’t help the world peace, but they also mobilize violence and destruction. 

He said the world should change this vicious circle through dialogue and mutual respect to improve peace and stability to prevent war and violence. 

Iran's Envoy to the United Nations said that we should all choose dialog and mutual understanding as a way for peaceful coexistence and the world community should collectively, simultaneously and seriously counter threat, and unilateral use of power. 

   
KeyWords
UN
Iran
intimidation
 
