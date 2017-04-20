RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 20, 2017 0223 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191199
Publish Date: Thu, 20 Apr 2017 13:45:49 GMT
Service: Iran

Two militants killed after their bomb exploded prematurely in Thailand’s south

Two militants killed after their bomb exploded prematurely in Thailand’s south

Two militants were killed in Thailand’s violence-plagued deep south after a bomb they were transporting prematurely exploded, the military said on Thursday.

Their deaths came during a night of violence across a region plagued by unrest for over a decade as ethnic Malay rebels battle Thai troops for more autonomy from the Buddhist-majority state, hindustantimes.com reported.

Colonel Yutanam Petchmoang, deputy spokesperson of the southern army, said the two militants died while transporting an improvised explosive device in Sabayoi district, Songkhla province.

“They were on a motorbike,” he said. “We have in their records that they were local militant sympathisers.”

The military said insurgents launched a string of gun and grenade attacks across Thailand’s so-called Deep South on Wednesday night with 13 separate incidents recorded.

No-one was killed in the attacks but five people were lightly injured.

Bombs and drive-by shootings are a weekly occurrence in Thailand’s south where the fighting has claimed more than 6,800 lives -- mostly civilians -- since 2004.

Both sides have been accused of rights abuses and atrocities.

 

The country’s ethnic Malay southernmost border provinces, former Muslim sultanates, were annexed by Bangkok more than a century ago.

The junta, which seized power in 2014, has held several rounds of negotiations with one group that claims to represent the insurgents, the Mara Patani.

But the talks have failed to make headway and many doubt the rebel negotiators have clout over fighters on the ground.

The shadowy insurgent movement rarely claims attacks and is believed to have several factions.

The biggest faction that controls the most fighters -- the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) -- issued a rare statement earlier this month restating its opposition to the current Thai army-led peace talks.

The military refuse to talk to the BRN even though most analysts say Mara Patani has little sway over the militants doing the actual fighting.

The BRN has said it will only come to the table if a third-party mediates the talks and international observers are allowed -- demands Thailand’s military have repeatedly refused to accept.

   
KeyWords
Thailand
bomb
militants
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0683 sec