Lavrov: Khan Shaykhun chemical event a conspiracy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault examined the Syrian situation over the phone on Wednesday.

In their telephone conversatin, Lavrov said that the Khan Shaykhun chemical incident was an open conspiracy to unsettle the laboriously-obtained ceasefire in Syria and to disrupt the peace talks process, IRNA reported.



According to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Russian FM said that the US invasion of Syria that happened right after the incident in Khan Shaykhun, during which a UN member territorial integrity was violated, is really a matter of concern.



Emphasizing Moscow’s stance, he added that Russia has always been after respecting international laws, including avoiding meddling with the affairs of other countries, and calls for a real and impartial investigation of the incident in Khan Shaykhun.



US has accused the Syrian government of being behind the attack without presenting any admissible evidence.



On April 4, trampling the Security Council of the United Nation Organization, Donald Trump ordered the US forces to an action.



Based on the unsubstantiated accusation that the Syrian Army had used chemical weapons in the war, the US navy launched 59 missiles to an airbase in Syria.



According to the anti-Syrian-government media, the casualties of the chemical explosion have been 100 to 400.



Damascus rejected these claims and reminded that Syria had already destroyed its chemical weapons and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had certified this fact.