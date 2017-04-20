RSS
April 20, 2017 0223 GMT

News ID:191202
Publish Date: Thu, 20 Apr 2017 14:11:18 GMT
Service: Iran

May to make election pledge to end EU free movement of people into UK: Daily Mail

May to make election pledge to end EU free movement of people into UK: Daily Mail

Prime Minister Theresa May will make a formal pledge ahead of the June 8 election to end European Union free movement of people into Britain

May will also include pledges in her election manifesto to pull out of both the EU single market and European Court of Justice, the reuters.com reported.

May surprised allies, opponents and financial markets on Tuesday when she called a snap election for June 8.

   
Theresa May
election
free movement
 
