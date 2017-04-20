RSS
April 20, 2017 0223 GMT

News ID:191203
Publish Date: Thu, 20 Apr 2017 14:49:36 GMT
Service: Iran

Teenagers charged with hate crime for burning Trump’s ‘make America great again’ sign

Teenagers charged with hate crime for burning Trump’s ‘make America great again’ sign

Two teenagers from the Maryland state were charged with hate crime for burning a US President Donald Trump sign.

The two girls are accused of lighting a ‘Make America Great Again’ sign on fire in Princess Anne, The Hill magazine reported on Wednesday, according to hindustantimes.com.

Princess Anne deputy chief fire marshal Caryn L McMahon told the Baltimore Sun daily the reason for charging with a hate crime was that they committed arson “with discrimination or malice toward a particular group, or someone’s belief.”

“The intentional burning of these political signs, along with the beliefs, religious views and race of this political affiliation, directly coincides with the victim,” a Princess Anne police officer wrote in documents for the hate crime charge.

The girls were released on a $20,000 bond.

The sign was located on a store owned by a man who describes himself as a Trump supporter.

He said the sign has been good for business at his shop, which sells guns and other hunting supplies, the magazine added.

   
KeyWords
Donald Trump
teenagers
Crime
 
