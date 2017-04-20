Teenagers charged with hate crime for burning Trump’s ‘make America great again’ sign

Two teenagers from the Maryland state were charged with hate crime for burning a US President Donald Trump sign.

The two girls are accused of lighting a ‘Make America Great Again’ sign on fire in Princess Anne, The Hill magazine reported on Wednesday, according to hindustantimes.com.

Princess Anne deputy chief fire marshal Caryn L McMahon told the Baltimore Sun daily the reason for charging with a hate crime was that they committed arson “with discrimination or malice toward a particular group, or someone’s belief.”

“The intentional burning of these political signs, along with the beliefs, religious views and race of this political affiliation, directly coincides with the victim,” a Princess Anne police officer wrote in documents for the hate crime charge.

The girls were released on a $20,000 bond.

The sign was located on a store owned by a man who describes himself as a Trump supporter.

He said the sign has been good for business at his shop, which sells guns and other hunting supplies, the magazine added.