Fajr Itn’l Film Festival to begin Friday

The Fajr International Film Festival is going to start on Friday hosting about 350 guests, including filmmakers, sellers, and filmmaking students.

The Fajr International Film Festival will be held from April 21st to 28th, 2017 in Tehran, under the supervision of well-known Iranian filmmaker, Mr. Reza Mirkarimi, IRNA reported.



The official website of the festival writes, “The festival focuses especially on films from the Middle East, Central Asia, Caucasus and Anatolia as well as works heralding peace and friendship as true teachings of the holy prophets.”



The participants are from 31 Asian, 23 European, 6 African, and five countries from the Americas and Oceania, 24 of which are Muslim countries.