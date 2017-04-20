Zarif: US duty-bound to fulfill its JCPOA commitments

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his twitter account on Thursday that the US cannot cover up the country’s acknowledgement that Iran has fulfilled its commitments with regard to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

'Worn-out US accusations can’t mask its admission of Iran’s compliance with JCPOA, obligating US to change course and fulfill its own commitments,' Zarif wrote on his Twitter account in reaction to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's anti-Iran allegations, IRNA reported.



The Iranian foreign minister reiterated that the US should change its course of action and undertake its commitments under the deal.



Tillerson has said recently that nuclear deal known as JCPOA with Iran has failed to prevent Iran from accessing to nuclear weapon.



Noting that the deal has only delayed Iran’s access to nuclear weapon, Tillerson said that the accord is a symbol of a failed past approach as a result of which the US is currently facing the imminent threat of North Korea.



The mistake made during the process of concluding the deal with Iran is that other issues except nuclear threat were ignored and that’s for the same reason that Iran should be viewed from a comprehensive perspective, Tillerosn has said.



This comes while Tillerson wrote in a letter to the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Paul Davis Ryan Iran has complied with its commitments under the JCPOA and White House extended suspension of sanctions for another 90 days.