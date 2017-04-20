RSS
April 20, 2017 0652 GMT

Publish Date: Thu, 20 Apr 2017 19:16:09 GMT
Kuwait FM: Joint cooperation with Iran significant, strategic

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah al-Khaled Sabah emphasized the significance of joint cooperation with Iran, saying that dialogues and political consultations with it are important and strategic.

In a news conference with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel after bilateral talks in Kuwait, he added that Kuwait and other Arab Persian Gulf littoral states acknowledge the fact that Iran is a major country in the region and good ties with Tehran will benefit all the countries and regional stability, IRNA reported.

Kuwaiti minister also said that the upcoming meeting of Arab Persian Gulf littoral states slated for mid-May will discuss latest developments in the field of conducting strategic talks with Iran.

Emphasizing his country's stable policy of fighting terrorism, he noted that Kuwait is supporting efforts made to return home Iraqi refugees and reconstruction of the country. The country also extends backing to Iraqi Army's operations to liberate Mosul.

Kuwait will do its best to strengthen regional peace if its was admitted to the United Nations Security Council, Sabah said.

According to the experts, taking advantage of joint political and economic capacities, further convergence on trans-regional and international developments, ensuring regional peace, stability and security as well as prosperity of the Islamic states are among the reasons to double significance of strategic cooperation with Iran and Persian Gulf Cooperation Council member-states.

   
