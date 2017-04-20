Iranian FM slams 'worn-out' US accusations

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has slammed fresh accusations leveled by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson against the Islamic Republic, urging Washington to honor its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Worn-out US accusations can't mask its admission of Iran's compliance w/ JCPOA, obligating US to change course & fulfill its own commitments,” Zarif said on his Twitter account on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Tillerson accused Iran of “alarming ongoing provocations” to destabilize countries in the Middle East and held Tehran responsible for “intensifying multiple conflicts and undermining US interests in countries such as Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon.”

“An unchecked Iran has the potential to travel the same path as North Korea and take the world along with it,” he further claimed.

One day earlier, the top US diplomat acknowledged that the Iranians had met the terms of the nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran and the P5+1 countries — the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia plus Germany — signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the agreement, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

The UN Security Council later unanimously endorsed a resolution that effectively turned the JCPOA into international law.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has on multiple occasions verified Iran’s adherence to its commitments under the JCPOA.