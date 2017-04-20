Syrian army recaptures town in Hama province

Syrian army forces have advanced into the militant-held town of Taybat al-Imam in the west-central province of Hama and retaken it from Takfiri terrorists, military and media sources say.

Army units began their offensive with intense pounding of Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham positions with artillery fire and rockets, killing or injuring scores of Takfiri militants, a military source told SANA on Thursday.

Syrian soldiers and allied fighters then moved into the town, engaging terrorists in heavy clashes, the official news agency added.

The media bureau of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement said the town had fallen to the Syrian forces.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that the Syrian army had retaken Taybat al-Imam after days of heavy fighting. An unnamed militant source also said militants were retreating from the town.

Syrian forces further pushed to liberate more areas along the strategic M5 highway between the cities of Damascus and Aleppo.

Earlier this week, Syrian troops wrested control over the town of Suran, also in Hama province. Suran is the Syrian army's northern gateway to the provincial capital city of Hama.

Different foreign-backed terrorist groups have been wreaking havoc in Syria since 2011.

Over the past few months, Syrian forces have made sweeping gains against Takfiri elements who have lately increased their acts of violence across the country following a series of defeats on the ground.