RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 21, 2017 1138 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191242
Publish Date: Fri, 21 Apr 2017 14:36:55 GMT
Service: Iran

Ideal habitable world would be mostly ocean

Ideal habitable world would be mostly ocean

An exoplanet made up of mostly oceans would offer astronomers the greatest chance of finding alien life, according to a new model developed by Fergus Simpson.

Fergus Simpson, a researcher at the University of Barcelona's Institute of Cosmos Sciences, used Bayesian probability to build a statistical model to predict the most likely composition of a habitable exoplanet, according to UPI.

The model suggested Earth's unique balance of land and water is especially unique. Scientists still aren't sure why or how planet Earth managed to strike such a perfect balance.

According to the model, such balance is unlikely to be found elsewhere. Instead, habitable worlds are most likely to feature mostly oceans.

Simpson's model considers the role of the deep water cycle, as well as erosion and deposition systems, in creating the unique land-water balance found on Earth.

His research suggested planets with smaller oceans are at risk of becoming dominated by deserts.

Simpson believes scientists' understanding of habitable world is skewed by what's called the ‘anthropic principle’, which is the idea that the very existence of sentient life biases human understanding of the Universe.

Our very existence, in other words, seems inevitable, even if statistics suggested otherwise.

Put another way: Human observations of the Universe can only manifest on planets where humans can live.

Simpson said, "Our understanding of the development of life may be far from complete, but it is not so dire that we must adhere to the conventional approximation that all habitable planets have an equal chance of hosting intelligent life.”

Simpson detailed his model and its implications in the latest issue of the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

In previous work, Simpson has suggested most habitable worlds are smaller than Earth and that sentient aliens are likely to be significantly larger than humans.

   
KeyWords
habitable
Ideal
would
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0734 sec