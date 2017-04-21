ATR planes to operate to small airports

Only days after Iran signed an agreement to purchase medium-range twin-propeller aircraft from European aviation player ATR, the country says the planes will be used for operate to small airports.

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi said that providing planes to small airports was an important concern for his ministry and the agreement with ATR had been formulated to this effect, Press TV reported.

He added that providing small- to medium-range planes manufactured by the same company played a key role in the government's plan to rejuvenate Iran's air transportation fleet.

Akhoundi underlined that ATR will begin the delivery of the planes in the next few weeks.

He further noted that Iran would take delivery of all the planes in the next two years and that they would serve all small airports across the country.

Last Thursday, Iran's national flag carrier Iran Air finalized an agreement with ATR to buy 20 planes.

The planes — all ATR 72-600 — would be twin-propeller aircraft that can carry 70 passengers.

Iran Air Managing Director Farhad Parvaresh told reporters in Tehran that at least four ATR planes would be delivered to Iran Air within the next month, adding that five more would also be delivered by the end of 2017.

He added that his company had an option to purchase another 20 planes from the French-Italian company.

Parvaresh did not disclose the value of the deal, but reports say it could be worth $536 million at list prices.