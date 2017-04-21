Top EU brands to make home appliances in Iran

Iran is holding talks with several leading European brands of home appliances to establish joint production units, said a top Iranian industrial official.

Mohammad Tahanpour, the head of Iran's Home Appliances Producers Union, was quoted by Press TV as saying that this is part of an ambitious plan to make the Islamic Republic the leading exporter of home appliances in the region within the next two years.

Tahanpour added that the companies with which Iran is holding talks with are mostly from Germany, France and Italy. He, however, did not name them.

He further said that the products targeted in the plan include washing machines, dishwashers and water heaters.

An agreement, he said, was being negotiated between an Iranian company and a reputable German brand to produce household products in Iran. The agreement, he noted, envisaged the export of 70 percent of the products and supplying the rest to the domestic market.

Tahanpour also said discussions were underway for online sales of the products which are to be produced through planned joint ventures with European brands.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official said that Iranian companies had over the past year made great steps to improve the quality of their products.

He underlined that Iranian companies had also been able to increase their production of household products by 20 percent in the Iranian year which ended on March 21.

Tahanpour further described the status of domestic producers of household products such as televisions, washing machines and refrigerators as 'satisfactory'.