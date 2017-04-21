RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 21, 2017 0326 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191251
Publish Date: Fri, 21 Apr 2017 18:54:37 GMT
Service: Iran

Ukraine plans freight train service to Iran

Ukraine plans freight train service to Iran

Ukraine plans to launch a freight train service to Iran to boost bilateral agricultural trade, said the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry on Thursday.

A test run traversing Georgia and Azerbaijan is scheduled for this summer, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

"Ukraine must develop new international transport corridors to become a reliable transit bridge between the countries of Europe and Asia," Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan was quoted as saying.

In 2016, agricultural trade turnover between Ukraine and Iran stood at $806.8 million and the aim is to increase it to $1 billion within the next three years.

At present, Ukraine primarily sells grain to Iran, and it is expected to boost the export of flour, vegetable oils and milk products, among others.

This year, Ukraine also intends to launch a freight train service to China using the rail-sea trans-Caspian International Transport Route through Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

   
KeyWords
Ukraine
train
service
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0803 sec