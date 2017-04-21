Vietnamese banks need to boost ties with Iran

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang called on his country's banks to broaden trade and banking cooperation with Iran.

According to Fars News Agency, Dai Quang told the visiting Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Gholamhossein Shafei in Hanoi on Thursday, "I welcome the expansion of relations between the Iranian and Vietnamese businessmen while urging the Vietnamese banks to initiate the relations with the Iranian banks."

The Vietnamese president pointed to close ties between Hanoi and Tehran, and said, "We witnessed two good incidents last year: A visit by former Vietnamese president Trương Tấn Sang to Iran and President Rouhani's visit to Vietnam both of which led to closer relations between the two countries."

Iran can supply export products such as petrochemicals, bitumen, polymers, base oils, building materials and minerals to Vietnam.

Vietnam's main exports are footwear, textile and garment, fruits, rubber, coffee, rice, pepper, whereas Iran can supply Vietnam with energy.

The presidents of the two countries agreed last year to boost bilateral trade to $2 billion by 2021.