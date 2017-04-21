Iran crowned in Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships

Sports Desk

Iranian men and women collected nine golds, three silvers and a bronze to be crowned champion in the 9th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships in Kazakhstan on Friday.

The Iranian squad (13 medals) was followed by South Korea and Thailand which stood second and third, respectively, with 15 (eight golds, four silvers and three bronzes) and six (two golds, two silvers and two bronzes) medals at the end of the three-day tournament which was held with the participation 246 taekwondokas from 22 countries during April 19-21, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Khazakhstan and the Philippines stood fourth and fifth, respectively.

Iran's medals were snatched by Zahra Shojaei (women's -63kg), Mobina Shakeri (women's -55kg), Mobina Nejad (women's -42kg), Zahra Alizadeh (women's -46kg), Zahra Pour-Esmaeel (women's +68kg), Yalda Valinejad (women's -59kg), Hamed Asghari (men's -51kg), Hamidreza Hadian (men's -59kg) and Mohammad-Hossein Yazdani (men's -73kg).

Mahla Momenzadeh (women's -44kg), Hamidreza Sadri (men's -48) and Ahmadreza Mokhtari (men's -68kg) won the Iranian team's three silver medals.

Iran's sole bronze was collected by in the men's -59kg division.

It was the very first time that Iran women's team managed to win the title in an Asian junior taekwondo meet.

At the end of the tournament, Iran women's team head coach Azam Dorosty was selected as the best coach of the tournament.