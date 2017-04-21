RSS
News ID:191259
Publish Date: Fri, 21 Apr 2017 19:15:40 GMT
Service: Iran

Turkish opposition appeals referendum on Erdogan powers

Turkish opposition appeals referendum on Erdogan powers

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) said on Friday it was making a court appeal against the decision by the High Electoral Board (YSK) to accept unstamped ballots in the tightly contested referendum granting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wide new powers.

"We are filing an appeal to the council of state today demanding the cancellation of the YSK decision to accept unstamped ballots," CHP Deputy Chairman Bulent Tezcan said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Turkey's Council of State is the high judicial body handling all complaints and appeals against state and public institutions. The CHP and a pro-Kurdish opposition party had pledged to take legal action against what they said were irregularities in Sunday's referendum.

Tezcan also said the CHP would demand that the official results of the referendum be postponed until the case is resolved. The YSK had said on Sunday it would announce final results 11-12 days after the vote.

   
