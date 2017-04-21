RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 21, 2017 0326 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191262
Publish Date: Fri, 21 Apr 2017 19:18:02 GMT
Service: Iran

Trump calls 100-day assessment 'ridiculous'

Trump calls 100-day assessment 'ridiculous'

The US President Donald Trump said the 100-day benchmark often cited to measure a new administration’s achievements is a “ridiculous standard”.

Trump tweeted Friday, “No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!” AP reported.

Trump hits the 100-day mark in office on April 29.

Since taking office, Trump has managed to get a Supreme Court justice confirmed and is pursuing tougher regulations on immigration. But his health care bill didn’t come up for a vote in the House and his travel ban was blocked in the courts.

The 100-day assessment started with President Franklin D. Roosevelt, because he got so much done.

Earlier this week, Trump declared that “no administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days”.

 

   
KeyWords
Trump
US
100-day
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1258 sec