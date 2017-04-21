Iran's Zareian earns bronze in Persian Gulf Squash Championship

Iran's Sajad Zareian demonstrated rather convincing performances at the Persian Gulf Squash Championship, and managed to snatch bronze in the international tournament.

On Friday, Zareian failed to defeat his Pakistani opponent Tayyab Aslam at a semifinal meet in the Persian Gulf island of Kish, and lost the bout 1-3 (6-11, 11-9, 6-11 and 0-8) to him, Press TV reported.

Since no third-place playoff match was held in the tourney, the Iranian squash player and an athlete from Hong Kong jointly finished in third place.

Aslam, however, powered past a rival from Hong Kong in the final to win gold.

The meet was held in Kish Island, southern Iran, during April 17-21.

The event attracted male squash players from Hong Kong, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and the UK.