Iran's Zareian earns bronze in Persian Gulf Squash Championship

On Friday, Zareian failed to defeat his Pakistani opponent Tayyab Aslam at a semifinal meet in the Persian Gulf island of Kish, and lost the bout 1-3 (6-11, 11-9, 6-11 and 0-8) to him, Press TV reported.
Since no third-place playoff match was held in the tourney, the Iranian squash player and an athlete from Hong Kong jointly finished in third place.
Aslam, however, powered past a rival from Hong Kong in the final to win gold.
The meet was held in Kish Island, southern Iran, during April 17-21.
The event attracted male squash players from Hong Kong, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and the UK.