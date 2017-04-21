Iranian U-16, U-19 teams learn rivals in AFC championships qualifiers

Sports Desk

Iran's U-16 and U-19 teams learned their opponents in the upcoming AFC U-16 and U-19 Championships 2018 qualifiers following Friday's official draws at AFC House in Kuala Lumpur.

A total of 45 U-16 and 43 U-19 Asian hopefuls now know their qualifying opponents following, the-afc.com reported.

Iran's U-16 side will take on Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Lebanon and Bhutan in Group C of the tourney's West Zone.

Iranian U-19 football players have been drawn with Palestine, Jordan and Syria in Group E of the Asian championships' qualifiers in West Zone.

A total of 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams, along with the host country, will advance to finals. The AFC U-19 Championship qualifying stage is scheduled to take place from October 31-November 8, 2017.

At the end of the AFC U-16 Championship 2018 qualifiers, also, the 10 group winners and five best second-placed teams, along with the host Member Association, will advance to the final stage of the tournament. The AFC U-16 Championship 2018 qualifiers are set to take place from September 16-24, 2017.