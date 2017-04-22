Health Week: Promoting culture of preventing diseases

The best way to serve people is to promote the culture of preventing diseases, said health minister.

Speaking at the first day of Health Week (April 21-27), Hassan Qazizadeh Hashemi emphasized on necessity of having an energetic society.

He said the depression rate stands at 16 percent for women and 10.5 percent for men.

“We should try not to become sick, because how much we spend for treatment, it will not be enough.”

Qazizadeh Hashemi said close to 50 percent of Iranian people suffer obesity, fatty liver, diabetes and blood pressure, adding that walking and physical activities are the best treatments.

He said students should exercise at least 20 minutes every day.

Also, a senior official of Iran University of Medical Sciences said mechanization of life has caused less physical activity, obesity and rise of diseases among people.

Ahmad Joneidi Jafari urged people to walk every day particularly in mornings.

One of the plans of Health Ministry is self-care, he said, adding physical activity is a way for self-care.

With planning, people can have physical activity between 20 and 30 minutes every day, he added.

He also said physical activity reduces the diseases such as blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Joneidi Jafari emphasized on physical activity of women.

“Women are exposed to osteoporosis due to hormonal problems. Physical activity can prevent osteoporosis.”

He said obesity triggers diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, high cholesterol, fatty liver and diabetes.

He blamed improper nutrition such as consumption of fast foods for obesity.