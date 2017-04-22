Iran most important country for Pakistan

Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistani government and nation highly regard the Islamic Republic due to the shared values and beliefs between Tehran and Islamabad.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of Al-Mustafa International University, Qom Friday prayer leader and Head of Iran's Seminary Ayatollah Alireza Arafi on Friday, in Qom.

He conveyed greetings of government and people of Pakistan to the Iranian government and nation, describing the ties between Iran and Pakistan as friendly, brotherly and strong. “The unity and brotherhood should be promoted between the two countries,” Ayaz Sadiq noted.

Pakistani official called for unity among Muslims against terrorism and extremism, saying those who misuse Islam for their terrorist acts are not certainly Muslims.

He said the development of scientific relations between Muslims is the most important step to confront the Takfiri thoughts; “teaching all Islamic schools in a correct way is an invaluable move in Qom and contributes to the unity of Islamic sects against the Islam of ISIL and Taliban,” he noted.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan appreciated Iran’s hospitality of the Pakistani pilgrims and students, saying the current level of economic relations between the two countries is not satisfactory.

“Given the commonalities between Iran and Pakistan, the current level of bilateral economic relations are not satisfactory and we should expand and activate the economic capacities between the two countries,” he added.

Ayaz Sadiq also referred to the joint military drill between Pakistan, China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia on March 23, 2017 expressing hope for Iran’s presence in the exercises; “Pakistan welcomes Iran’s military presence in Pakistani military academies, too,” he added.

He went on to refer to the killing of Muslims in Kashmir, calling it an unresolved issue between Pakistan and India; “Pakistan is seeking a solution by the United Nations to settle the issue and stop the brutal killing of Muslims in the region.”

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrived in Tehran on Friday morning and went to Qom to meet and discuss with Iranian Shia clerics.

In addition to Qom, he will pay visit to Isfahan and Mashhad during his five-day visit to the Islamic Republic.

During his stay in Tehran on Saturday and Sunday, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would hold meetings with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh and Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Alaeddin Boroujerdi.