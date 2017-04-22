Iran stands firmly against insecurity

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, while noting that no efforts will be spared to hold healthy elections, said any movement against public safety or security will be confronted with without compromise.

Speaking at a gathering of commanders of Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said the country would maintain its anti-terrorist stance considering the US and Israel as accomplices of terrorists and no effort would spared to support regional nations and legal governments.

“The issue has placed Iran in a good condition and regional people are aware of tough conditions which could be formed by terrorism in the absence of Iran,” he continued.

The official said the enemy intended to interfere with Iran’s domestic issues though the country’s security organizations prevent these measures as evidenced by comments made by neighboring states who consider Iran as a safe place.

At another part of his speech, Rahmani Fazli pointed to the 'Year of Resistance Economy: Production and Employment' as named by the Leader saying “in the previous year, over 12 industrial units became activated and good facilities were formed in line with Resistance Economy though we are still way too far from the perspectives defined by the Leader since administrative, tax and banking structures need serious reforms for all targets to be achieved."

Iran’s interior minister said people had reached maturity in political arenas since they exercise logical reasoning and are prepared for the upcoming presidential elections without dispute or crisis.

Referring to the Leader’s emphasis on security in line with Resistance Economy, he noted that any movement seeking to distort public safety will be strongly dealt with and no compromise will be made with insecurity.

“We make efforts to hold healthy elections which are proper means of expressing views and transferring power in the country,” he underlined while noting that the ultimate goal was to strengthen Islam.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli further urged Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support healthy elections stating that “the one who will be elected by the people needs to be recognized as the legal president of the country by all regardless of their political orientation.”

“National strength is subject to the people and their support of Islamic Revolution,” highlighted the official asserting that massive poll with maximum participation will guarantee the Revolution and the nation needs to be treated with honesty.

He later appreciated efforts of Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran in maintaining security of the country on various occasions recalling that “volume of goods trafficking has fortunately dropped significantly in recent years.”