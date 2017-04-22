Poverty campaigners in UK want council action

Campaigners want commitments on a range of measures to tackle poverty in the UK after the council elections.

The Poverty Alliance has highlighted childcare, breakfast clubs, the Living Wage and council tax where councils can make a difference, eveningtimes.co.uk wrote.

The cost of breakfast clubs in Glasgow Schools has doubled from £1 to £2 and the organization wants this reversed.

It has called for greater flexibility in childcare to reflect the patterns of people’s working lives and include childminders as well as nursery provision.

And in work poverty needs to be addressed with encouraging more employers to pay the Living Wage of £8.45 an hour.

Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance, said: “Too often anti-poverty work is focused on the national when there are many things that can be done locally.

“People on low incomes are more likely to rely on council services and it is therefore important that these services work in a way that benefits people. They must be accessible, flexible and treat people with the dignity and respect that they require.”

The Poverty Alliance said councils are well placed to ensure firms pay the Living Wage with so many companies involved in supplying local authorities.

Kelly added: “There is already good anti-poverty work happening at local authority level in Scotland, and our manifesto sets out how this can be built on”.

The manifesto comes as the Glasgow Disability Alliance launched its manifesto calling for action on disability rights.

The group wants a greater say in decision making and more resources for independent living programs.

GDA said people rights to independent living and equality are being eroded in Glasgow.

It said cuts to services are having a damaging effect on disabled people leading to poverty

The manifesto states: “We urgently need Glasgow to halt and reverse cuts to Adult Social Care.

End Care Charging, a backdoor tax on disabled people’s rights, that makes vital support unaffordable and pushes us further into poverty and isolation.”

Meanwhile a council workers’ union has called for cuts to cleaning to be reversed.

Unison is challenging candidates to pledge to overturn cuts to cleaning in schools and nurseries across the city.

Last year £700,000 was cut from the budget for cleaning of council owned buildings including schools and libraries.

The council proposals stated buildings would be 'cleaned less often and to a lower standard'.