Trump has 'dangerous mental illness,’ some experts say

A group of American psychiatrists have warned that US President Donald Trump has a "dangerous mental illness" and is unfit to lead the country.

Over thirty mental health experts said Thursday at a conference at Yale University that Trump was “paranoid and delusional” and they were responsible for warning Americans about the “dangers” Trump poses.

“We have an ethical responsibility to warn the public about Donald Trump's dangerous mental illness,” Dr. John Gartner said at Yale’s School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.

Gartner said Trump’s false claim about having the largest crowd at his inauguration was just one of many that served as warnings of a wider problem.

Gartner leads a group of mental health experts that believes President Trump suffers from a combination of anti-social personality disorders and extreme narcissism and is unfit for the job. He started an online petition earlier this year on calling for Trump to be removed from office.

“Worse than just being a liar or a narcissist, in addition he is paranoid, delusional and grandiose thinking and he proved that to the country the first day he was President. If Donald Trump really believes he had the largest crowd size in history, that’s delusional,” he said.

“As some prominent psychiatrists have noted, [Trump’s mental health] is the elephant in the room. I think the public is really starting to catch on and widely talk about this now,” said Dr. Bandy Lee, an assistant clinical professor at the Yale Department of Psychiatry.

James Gilligan, a psychiatrist and professor at New York University, told the conference he had worked with some of the “most dangerous people in society,” but that he was convinced by the “dangerousness” of Trump.

“I’ve worked with murderers and rapists. I can recognize dangerousness from a mile away. You don’t have to be an expert on dangerousness or spend fifty years studying it like I have in order to know how dangerous this man is,” he said.