Health Week: Promoting culture of preventing diseases

The best way to serve the people is to promote the culture of preventing diseases, said health minister.

Speaking on the first day of Health Week (April 21-27), Hassan Qazizadeh Hashemi underlined the need to have an energetic society noting that depression rate in Iran stands at 16 percent for women and 10.5 percent for men.

"We should try not to become sick since no matter how much we spend on treatment, it is still not enough."

Qazizadeh Hashemi said close to 50 percent of Iranian people suffer from obesity, fatty liver, diabetes and blood pressure. He added that walking and physical activities are the best treatments.

He said students should exercise at least 20 minutes every day.

Also, a senior official of Iran University of Medical Sciences said mechanization has led to less physical activity, obesity and a rise of diseases among people.

Ahmad Joneidi Jafari urged people to walk every day particularly in the mornings.

One of the plans of Health Ministry is self-care, he said, adding physical activity is, in a way a kind of self-care.

Through planning, people can fit in physical activity of between 20 and 30 minutes every day in their routine, he added.

He also said physical activity reduces diseases such as blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Joneidi Jafari underlined the need for physical activity among women.

"Women are exposed to osteoporosis due to hormonal problems. Physical activity can prevent osteoporosis."

He said obesity triggers ailments such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, high cholesterol, fatty liver and diabetes.

He blamed improper nutrition such as consumption of fast foods for obesity.