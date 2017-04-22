Iran equips IRGC Navy with new anti-ship cruise missiles

The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is now in receipt of a new anti-ship cruise missile, which the country’s defense minister says would take aim at potential aggressors.

The projectile, codenamed Nasir was handed over to the naval forces in large quantities at a special ceremony on Saturday attended by the defense chief, Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan, and IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi.

Deqhan said missile can be fired from either land or sea toward hostile targets, including warships and wharves.

Nasir can target perceived enemy forces within a relatively short time, be flown at low ranges, be guided through surgical navigation and fired from aboard speedboats, Dehqan said.

The ammunition, he said, is also fitted with an advanced radar system, which secures it against jamming operations.

“Equipping the Iranian naval forces with this missile marks an effective step toward increasing the country’s defensive capability and deterrence power,” the minister asserted.

“This missile and the other ones in the Armed Forces’ arsenal only serve the purpose of the country’s defense,” the official stated. “It will only land on aggressors and be used to protect the region’s peace, stability and security.”

Nasir was successfully test-fired during the Valayat 95 military drills in February.

Iran has recurrently asserted that its military prowess is only in the service of its defense.

However, amid a smear campaign targeting the country’s missile program, senior Iranian officials have made it clear that projectiles were conventional and that the Islamic Republic would seek no one’s permission to boost its deterrence power.