Iranian researchers use laser to treat cancer

Researchers of Amirkabir Industrial University managed to diagnose and treat cancer using laser.

Najmeh Sadat Hosseini-Motlaq, a physics graduate (PhD) in the field of laser from Faculty of Energy Engineering and Physics, Amirkabir University of Technology, said cancer is a general term for a large group of diseases caused by metastasis of cells. It is one of main causes of death worldwide, she noted.

She said chemotherapy is a major treatment following a biopsy on a tumor, but it can damage the healthy cells.

"Therefore, we decided to rely on a new way to treat cancer."

She said: "Our main goal is to send a high dose of drug to the tumor to treat the cancer and have the least side effects on healthy organs."

Recently, nanoparticles are used to carry drugs to tumor cells and target only the cancer tissues, she added.

Therefore, a method which can control the drug delivery is of high importance, she said. Laser is a powerful tool for this purpose, she added.

The laser beams can radiate to the cells and activate the drugs only in cancer tissues, she said.

She continued that given the range of drawing the drugs, the best laser is XeCL excimer with wavelength of 308nm.