Iran, Georgia ink MoUs to boost cooperation

Iran and Georgia signed several agreements to further bolster cooperation in different fields during a visit by Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili to Tehran.

Kvirikashvili and Iranian Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri oversaw the signing of the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on sports and agriculture as well as communications and information technology in the Iranian capital on Saturday, IRNA reported.

Additionally, Masoumeh Ebtekar, head of Iran’s Department of the Environment, and her Georgian counterpart put their signatures on a joint statement by the organizations under their watch.

Two other MoUs were also inked between the two countries’ private sectors on setting up a refinery complex and a factory meant to produce ceramic and tiles in Georgia.

In a press conference with the Georgian prime minister, the Iranian vice president said the two nations have a wide range of commonalities and enjoy a common stance on many regional and international issues.

“There is fertile ground for boosting economic, political and cultural cooperation between the two countries,” Jahangiri said.

He underlined the importance of a multinational transit project, called the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which connects the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea.

The official also expressed hope that active banking ties between the two countries will work to facilitate bilateral trade.

“The government and high-ranking officials of the two countries have a political will to develop relations in all dimensions without any restrictions,” he added.

Kvirikashvili said that his visit to Tehran, which follows Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s trip to Tbilisi, shows mutual resolve to bolster Georgia-Iran ties.

Zarif traveled to Georgia last week on the second leg of his Central Asia and Caucasus tour.

During his stay in Tbilisi, the top Iranian diplomat held separate meetings with his Georgian counterpart, Mikheil Janelidze, Kvirikashvili and Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze.

Zarif said during his meetings, he had explored different fields of cooperation, including transit, industry, education and the INSTC.