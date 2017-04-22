IME weekly trade exceeds $300m

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that commodities valued at about $302 million and weighing over 588,905 tons were traded in its domestic trading and exports halls in the past working week (April 15-20).

The exchange said its domestic and exports halls traded in oil and petrochemical products weighing over 361,793 tons which included 151,006 tons of bitumen, 53,825 tons of polymer products, 21,992 tons of chemical products, 7,210 tons of sulfur, 271 tons of insulation and 10 tons of argon valued at $151 million during the period, Fars News Agency reported.

In addition, its agricultural trading hall also dealt in 34,325 tons of sugar, 815 tons of feed barley, 900 tons of rice and 8,882 tons of maize with total worth of $31 million last week.

Also, the exchange conducted transactions in 180,147 tons of metal and mineral products, including 173,941 tons of steel products, 5,600 tons of copper, 200 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 680 tons of aluminum valued at $138 million in the past week.

The IME was set up on September 20, 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran's capital market providing endless trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the exchange. The IME currently offers various services, including:

Performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME,

Price discovery and price making for Iran's over-the-counter (OTC), secondary markets and end users,

Providing venue for government sales and procurement purchases,

Providing trading platform and user interface,

Providing clearing and settlement services,

Risk management,

Technology services,

Training market participants.