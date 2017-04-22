RSS
April 22, 2017

News ID:191323
Publish Date: Sat, 22 Apr 2017
Service: Iran

Minister: Trade, mining sectors received over $66b in loans

Loans amounting to over $66 billion were allocated to the mining, industry and trade sectors in the year to March 20, 2017, said Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh on Saturday.

"Some $46 billion in banking facilities were earmarked for mining and industry sectors while over $20 billion were extended to the trade sector last year," Nematzadeh said at a press briefing in Tehran.

He added the figures show an increase of 32 percent and 26 percent, respectively, against the figures for the previous year.

The minister cited official data as saying that the value added for the mining sector grew by five percent in the nine months to December 20, 2016.

"Since production in most fields, particularly in auto manufacturing, basic metals, home appliances and food industry has grown, the value added for the 12 months of last year is predicted to stand at 12 percent," he said.

Nematzadeh said more than 5,000 unfinished projects were also completed last year.

The minister said 12,000 cases of loans amounting to nearly $5 billion have been extended to small and medium industrial units.

He said banking facilities are having their impacts on the production sector and will yield results in the coming months.

Nematzadeh also touched upon the trade surplus that was recorded in the past two years. Iran posted its second trade surplus in 37 years last year.

Based on official figures, non-oil exports exceeded imports by $246 million. Non-oil exports during the period reached $43.9 billion while imports hit $43.6 billion.

In the year to March 20, China was Iran's top trading partner both in terms of imports and exports.

   
