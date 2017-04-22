Iran petchem projects open to investors

Executives of oil and gas companies from 18 countries are taking part in an international conference on petrochemical industry in Tehran to explore Iran's emerging role in global markets.

The international Iran Petrochemical Forum (IPF) opened on Saturday with the participation of industry experts, traders, petrochemical producers, refiners, shipping and logistics companies as well as technology solution providers and engineering companies.

France's oil and gas giant Total and Germany's gas and engineering company Linde are leading more than 70 companies which are seeking business in Iran.

The foreign participants are from the UK, Italy, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Singapore, Japan, Turkey, India, Romania, Bahrain and Lebanon.

Their participation in the two-day conference has raised the prospects of new deals for investment in Iran's massive petrochemical sector which aims to draw $55 billion in the next 10 years.

The forum follows the 2nd Argus Iran LPG and Petrochemicals Conference held in Tehran on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which Tehran signed its first LPG contract with India, according to Shana.

The conference sought to explore Iran's growing importance in the global LPG and petrochemicals markets and develop new relationships to navigate the evolving landscape, its organizers wrote on the website.

Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told the conference that no country possesses as much feedstock as Iran for petrochemical development. "This claim is based on realities and our proven oil and gas reserves," he said.

Iran's proven oil reserves of 157 billion barrels are the world's third largest, while its gas reserves are the biggest. Taken together, the country owns the biggest hydrocarbon reserves in the world.

According to Managing Director of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Marzieh Shahdaei, Iran requires $55 billion for 60 projects in the petrochemicals sector over the next decade.

Iran currently accounts for 17 percent of the LPG trade in the Middle East, with the share expected to grow to 40 percent by 2020. Three new LPG separation units at Phase 19 of Iran's South Pars development project came on stream last week.