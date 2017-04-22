Official: Vietnam can reach 400-million market via Iran

Iran can provide a short and secure route for Hanoi to access a market with a population of 400 million, said the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

According to Fars News Agency, Gholamhossein Shafeie said in a meeting with Chairman of People's Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thành Phong, "Iran can be a safe gateway for Vietnam to reach the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Central Asia, the Caucasus, Afghanistan and Iraq."

He also said that Vietnam can be a gateway for Iran to enter the world’s fifth-largest economic bloc — the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

On Thursday, Vietnamese President Tran Đại Quang called on his country's banks to broaden mutual cooperation with Iran in the fields of trade and banking.

"I welcome the expansion of relations between the Iranian and Vietnamese businessmen while urging the Vietnamese banks to initiate the relations with the Iranian banks," the Vietnamese president said in a meeting with Shafeie in Hanoi.

The Vietnamese president pointed to close relations between Hanoi and Tehran, and said, "We witnessed two good incidents last year; a visit by former Vietnamese President Trương Tan Sang to Iran and President Rouhani's trip to Vietnam both of which led to closer relations between the two countries."

Iran can export products such as petrochemicals, bitumen, polymers, base oils, building materials and minerals to Vietnam.

Vietnam's main export products are footwear, textile and garment, fruits, rubber, coffee, rice, pepper, whereas Iran could supply Vietnam with energy.

The presidents of the two countries agreed last year to boost bilateral trade to $2 billion by 2021.