April 22, 2017

News ID:191327
Publish Date: Sat, 22 Apr 2017
Service: Iran

Iranian fund sets sights on Japan stocks

With the lifting of Western sanctions, Iran is ready to ramp up economic activities overseas, including investment in the Japanese stock market.

The state-owned Iran Foreign Investment Company (IFIC), with assets of some $5 billion, has targeted mainly the financial and resource sectors in Europe, the Middle East and Africa but is now looking at Japan, according to its Director of Investment Vahid Sharif, asia.nikkei.com reported.

The potential of unique Japanese technologies is appealing to Iran, which is in pressing need of revitalizing industry.

Japanese healthcare stocks are also seen as promising. Japan and Iran have built long-standing good relations through crude oil trade and other avenues, Sharif said adding that IFIC is already in talks with major securities brokerages and will soon decide on investment targets.

Growing interest in Japanese equities is not limited to Iran. Soichiro Monji of Daiwa SB Investments felt it from Southeast Asian government funds when he visited their officials in early March. "They are looking for opportunities to invest," he said.

A source at a foreign-affiliated asset management company also noted that European government funds have raised their weightings of Japanese equities since February and that inquiries have recently been coming in from Asia.

Government funds' assets under management are growing worldwide. Such assets doubled from 2009 to $6.59 trillion as of March, according to research company Preqin. For 2017, stocks in listed companies are to account for 79 percent of their asset portfolios, surpassing investment in real estate and infrastructure.

   
