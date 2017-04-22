Actress Javaherian: Iran is world-famous through its cinema

By Sadeq Dehqan & Hamideh Hosseini

The 35th Fajr International Film Festival (FIff) kicked off on April 21 and will run through April 28 in the competition and non-competitive sections. The festival is hosting 350 foreign and Iranian guests.

The participation of 31 Asian, 23 European, six African and five American and Australian countries provided a special outlook to the event and at the same time increased the quality and quantity of films submitted to the festival's secretariat.

It is noteworthy that it is the third year that the international section of the festival is being held separately from its national counterpart as it seeks to gain an independent identity.

Iran Daily interviewed a young Iranian actress Negar Javaherian to learn more about the festival's international section as it tries to earn international fame.

Excerpts of the interview follow:

IRAN DAILY: This year it is the third year that that the festival's domestic and international section are being held separately. How do you evaluate the trend?

NEGAR JAVAHERIAN: Holding the international section of the festival as a separate part has been successful. If a cinematic festival will be held in a country and its cineastes take part in the event, it indicates that the festival is so valid.

Comparing Fajr festival and other international festivals, will the Iranian festival have anything to say in international arena during the next year?

This is trend will take time. I believe that those who are doing their best to hold the event including the festival's Secretary Reza Mirkarimi and his team argue that the festival is capable of competing with world prestigious festivals. It is crystal clear that Fajr festival will find its own place among international festivals. We are living in a country whose cinema is world-renowned and has been made popular through great filmmakers such as Abbas Kiarostami.

In this edition of the festival there are some commemoration programs for Kiarsostami. In your opinion, why does his filmmaking style and his cinematic attempts receive such a global reputation?

In fact, Kiarostami presented a new style of narration to the world and that is why his style attracts more attention in the world.

What are the reasons for Iran's cinematic achievements in recent years?

Iran's cinematic successes are not limited to recent years. The style which was established by Kiarostami goes back to several years before. Of course, Iran's recent successes including Asghar Farhadi's great accomplishment in Academy Awards prompted international interest in Iranian cinema.