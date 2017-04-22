Zarif due in Greece to attend Ancient Civilizations Forum

Political Desk

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to leave Iran for Greece today to take part in the Ancient Civilizations Forum in the European country, the Foreign Ministry announced.

The ministry’s spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Saturday that Zarif will also meet the Greek prime minister and foreign minister, as well as a number of his counterparts on the sidelines of the forum, IRNA reported.

The first Ministerial Conference of the states of the “Ancient Civilizations Forum,” known as the GC10, will take place in Greece’s capital, Athens, on 24 April, with the participation of the ten countries that comprise this specific initiative.

The two-day forum is a cultural initiative among countries from different geographical regions that are cradles of ancient civilizations, with the aim of exercising soft power and economic power.

The meeting marks the official establishment of the forum and takes place at the joint invitation of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, keeptalkinggreece.com reported.

The Ancient Civilizations Forum will be attended by ten countries that represent major ancient civilizations: Greece, China, Bolivia, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Mexico and Peru. Organizers have received requests by at least four more countries that want to join the GC10.

“We will discuss how we can use the possibilities offered by cultural cooperation for the good of the world and of our peoples,” Kotzias said.

“We have the chance to make it [the forum] an important institution and show that international and global institutions need soft power, which is increasingly dominant, rather than hard force or economic pressure,” the Greek foreign minister stressed.