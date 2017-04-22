CBI: Promising economic signs visible

Iran's economy made significant achievements in terms of stability in foreign currency market, consistent decline of inflation rate, reduction of inflation to a single-digit rate, and double-digit economic growth in a nine-month period last year, indicating a promising future for the country’s economic developments, said the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) governor.

In an article titled "Control of liquidity growth and financial supplies for production, another achievement for country’s banking system", Valliolah Seif added, “The latest processed data on liquidity growth and funds allocated last year shows other achievements.”

Based on the latest data, last year’s liquidity growth stood at 23.2 percent, greatly assuring of curbing the inflation rate and maintaining its positive results when compared to its preceding year’s figure – 30 percent.

Real and nominal values registered in 2016 give a signal that the country has successfully found the way out of recession and an era of a dynamic economy – considering the fact that this achievement is non-inflationary – has started.

The CBI predicted that the country’s monetary and trade policies would result in considerable economic growth associated with a single-digit inflation.

An International Monetary Fund’s delegation traveled to Iran last December and published its report on the country’s economic developments in March, offering a wide range of assessments of macroeconomic variants by applying some theories and quantitative procedures.

The IMF report anticipated 3.3 percent economic growth and 11.2 percent inflation rate for Iran in the current year.

Given the fresh data, the IMF is highly expected to update the report as the oil and gas sectors, namely, have witnessed great developments. The international body considering the country’s declining oil production and export had predicted economic growth of about 6.6 percent for last year. The figure is expected to double in the revised report thanks to the nine-month economic growth hitting 11.6 percent.